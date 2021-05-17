Atheios (ATH) Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Atheios has a total market cap of $53,987.53 and $33.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 39.1% against the dollar. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,692.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,378.62 or 0.07559723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,120.60 or 0.02507356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.83 or 0.00677589 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.99 or 0.00205823 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.34 or 0.00781653 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $291.14 or 0.00651429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.13 or 0.00555201 BTC.

About Atheios

Atheios (ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 43,782,826 coins and its circulating supply is 40,248,494 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

