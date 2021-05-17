Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) Trading Down 0.4%

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)’s share price fell 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.71 and last traded at $9.73. 58,707 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 124,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II (NYSE:ACII)

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. II, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

