Atlas Protocol Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $768,903.00 (ATP)

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $6.68 million and approximately $768,903.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003382 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00090088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.00450261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.37 or 0.00227870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004967 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.65 or 0.01337039 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00042280 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol’s genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

