Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.
NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.16. 58,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44.
Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. Research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.
Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile
Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.
