Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $520 million-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $511.91 million.

NASDAQ:ATCX traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.16. 58,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,184. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.74. Atlas Technical Consultants has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $12.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.72 million, a P/E ratio of -12.42 and a beta of 0.44.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $125.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million. Research analysts predict that Atlas Technical Consultants will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Atlas Technical Consultants news, major shareholder Bluecrest Capital Management L sold 195,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $2,039,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

