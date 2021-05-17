ATN Market Cap Achieves $668,132.47 (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 26.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, ATN has traded down 67.6% against the US dollar. ATN has a total market cap of $668,132.47 and approximately $252,493.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

ATN Coin Profile

ATN is a coin. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 coins. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ATN is atn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

ATN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

