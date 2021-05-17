Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) Trading Up 9.1%

Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIOSF) shares were up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.80. Approximately 820 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIOSF shares. Societe Generale lowered Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Get Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.87.

Atresmedia CorporaciÃ³n de Medios de ComunicaciÃ³n, SA, an audiovisual company, engages in the television, digital and multimedia development, advertising, cinema, radio, Internet, and events organization businesses in Spain and internationally. The company is involved in the production, distribution, dissemination, and marketing of audiovisual content; and management of music rights and copyrights, as well as provision of IT services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atresmedia Corporación de Medios de Comunicación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.