Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AI stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,465. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.81.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

