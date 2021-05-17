Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) PT Raised to C$15.00 at TD Securities

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) had its price objective increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their target price on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

AI stock traded up C$0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.30. The company had a trading volume of 52,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,465. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$606.49 million and a P/E ratio of 15.35. Atrium Mortgage Investment has a one year low of C$10.06 and a one year high of C$14.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.81.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works

Receive News & Ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atrium Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.