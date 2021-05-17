Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.00 and last traded at C$13.99, with a volume of 5094 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.91.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research raised their price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment from C$13.00 to C$13.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$592.50 million and a P/E ratio of 15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 97.92, a current ratio of 97.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 97.19%.

Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation provides financing solutions to the real estate communities in Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties, which includes first and second mortgages; infill construction and financing; land and land assembly financing for stacked and traditional townhomes, single detached homes, and low-rise and midrise condominiums; and bridge and term financing.

