AtromG8 Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 17th. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $2.16 million and approximately $116,010.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. One AtromG8 coin can now be purchased for $0.0513 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003480 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00090394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.00 or 0.00455265 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.44 or 0.00229783 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005010 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.64 or 0.01303241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.75 or 0.00042902 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AtromG8 Profile

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com . AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

