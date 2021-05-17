Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Cut to C$6.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential downside of 21.78% from the stock’s current price.

ACB has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$16.00 to C$8.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of C$9.54.

ACB stock traded up C$0.02 on Monday, hitting C$8.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,903,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,951. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.22. Aurora Cannabis has a 1 year low of C$4.93 and a 1 year high of C$26.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.23) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$67.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$69.12 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

