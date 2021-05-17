Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,144 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $27,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.60. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $148.74. The company has a market capitalization of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.