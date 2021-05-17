Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,427 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $61,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after acquiring an additional 212,900 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,826,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock valued at $40,124,503. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM opened at $217.66 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $166.18 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $200.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.49.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

