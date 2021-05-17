Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,464,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,538,000 after acquiring an additional 686,987 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 862,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,599,000 after acquiring an additional 40,731 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 350.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 450,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,606,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,374,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,621,000 after acquiring an additional 25,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA opened at $344.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $338.06 and a 200-day moving average of $315.90. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $233.41 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

