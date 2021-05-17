Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $251.44 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.69 and a 52-week high of $263.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $254.02 and a 200-day moving average of $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.