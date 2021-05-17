Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,270 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 925.2% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Acas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $580,000. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF stock opened at $100.88 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $66.24 and a one year high of $102.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

