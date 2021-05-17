Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 18,728 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 34.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,728 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1,795.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $22.18 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.