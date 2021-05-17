Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,790 SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 99.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA KBE opened at $55.15 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.29. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $56.49.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

