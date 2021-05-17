Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 28,088 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. decreased its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,088 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMLP. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,699,000 after acquiring an additional 36,978 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,870,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 53,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $34.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.44. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $18.93 and a twelve month high of $35.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Featured Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.