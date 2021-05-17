Avast (LON:AVST) Shares Down 0.2%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 441.90 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 444.70 ($5.81). Approximately 3,468,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,314,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.60 ($5.82).

A number of research analysts have commented on AVST shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 541.11 ($7.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Avast’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Avast’s dividend payout ratio is 1.30%.

In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).

About Avast (LON:AVST)

Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.

