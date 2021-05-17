Avast (LON:AVST) Shares Down 0.2%

Avast Plc (LON:AVST)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 441.90 ($5.77) and last traded at GBX 444.70 ($5.81). Approximately 3,468,192 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,314,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 445.60 ($5.82).
A number of research analysts have commented on AVST shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.38) target price on shares of Avast in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($8.95) price objective on shares of Avast in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 541.11 ($7.07).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.20, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of £4.58 billion and a PE ratio of 39.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 464.84 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 485.99.
In other Avast news, insider Warren Finegold sold 68,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 478 ($6.25), for a total value of £325,670.96 ($425,491.19).
About Avast (LON:AVST)
Avast Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital security products under the Avast, HMA, AVG, and CCleaner brands worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small to Mid-Sized Business (SMB). The company offers desktop security and mobile device protection products; value-added solutions for performance, privacy, and other tools; dynamic secure search solution, including browser toolbar; and big data and marketing analytics solutions, as well as security and protection solutions for small and medium-sized business.
