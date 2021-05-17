Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Buys 33,252 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 43.1% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $111.23 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $115.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

