Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $33.12 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTEB) by 42.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,537 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 2.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.7% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 170,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,325,000 after purchasing an additional 38,078 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.6% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the first quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 203,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,170,000 after buying an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.9% in the first quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 33.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,510,000 after purchasing an additional 478,255 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $54.97 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.02 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

