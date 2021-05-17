Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Increases Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,957 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up about 0.8% of Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $9,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000.

SCHP opened at $62.36 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $62.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.57.

