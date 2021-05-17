Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day moving average is $50.77.

