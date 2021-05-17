Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 5,002 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,002 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUB. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 5,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $106,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $116.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.60. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

