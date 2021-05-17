Azuki (AZUKI) Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $4.59 million and $121,555.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 40.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000943 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002317 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003424 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00088474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.72 or 0.00448973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00226904 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00004994 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $559.32 or 0.01296300 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00042005 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

