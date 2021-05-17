B. Riley Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) – Investment analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now expects that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $38.60 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $44.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

In other news, insider Christopher Hufnagel sold 2,000 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $81,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,180.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $226,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,380 shares of company stock worth $786,539 over the last ninety days. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at $32,201,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,391,716 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $513,171,000 after buying an additional 711,972 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,864,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,077,000 after buying an additional 333,015 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 331,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,702,000 after buying an additional 153,703 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,299,495 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,796,000 after buying an additional 98,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

