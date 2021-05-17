B. Riley Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for LiqTech International in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). B. Riley also issued estimates for LiqTech International’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get LiqTech International alerts:

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 28.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LiqTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of LIQT opened at $7.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LiqTech International has a 12-month low of $4.82 and a 12-month high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.34 million, a PE ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.49.

In related news, Director Peyton Boswell bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.87 per share, with a total value of $39,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,149.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIQT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LiqTech International by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,283,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,262,000 after acquiring an additional 242,921 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 198,558 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiqTech International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,100,000 after acquiring an additional 20,655 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, and ceramic silicon carbide liquid and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber wash water.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.