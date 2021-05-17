B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Endeavour Silver in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now expects that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$79.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$63.10 million.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EDR. CIBC upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.83.

EDR opened at C$7.23 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The company has a market cap of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 803.33. Endeavour Silver has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$8.63.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Arthur Handley sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.07, for a total transaction of C$289,800.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$70,683. Also, Director Kenneth William Pickering sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.45, for a total value of C$193,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,250. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 117,000 shares of company stock valued at $876,000.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

