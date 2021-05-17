B. Riley Weighs in on CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – B. Riley lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.20). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CTT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised CatchMark Timber Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.30.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $12.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $597.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.32. CatchMark Timber Trust has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $12.78.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 25.76%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -26.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in CatchMark Timber Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

