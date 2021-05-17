B. Riley Weighs in on NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NGM)

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.38) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.48). B. Riley also issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.48) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.87) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NGM. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NGM Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

NASDAQ:NGM opened at $28.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 1.97. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $32.12.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.05. NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%.

In other news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $616,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 945,005 shares in the company, valued at $23,294,373.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat liver and metabolic diseases, retinal diseases, and cancer. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered analog of human hormone fibroblast growth factor 19, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and MK-3655, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH.

