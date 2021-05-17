Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Reaches New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 161869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.71%.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. COKER & PALMER raised shares of Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.97.

The stock has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $232,534.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 65,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 827,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 537,524 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 11,359 shares during the period. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at $241,000. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.