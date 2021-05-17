Balancer Price Hits $47.74 on Top Exchanges (BAL)

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Balancer coin can currently be bought for approximately $47.74 or 0.00111725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $331.48 million and approximately $91.94 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00085341 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003960 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00022347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $557.38 or 0.01304493 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.03 or 0.00065607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00115683 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer (CRYPTO:BAL) is a coin. Its launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 coins. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @BalancerLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “An AMM, or Automated Market Maker is a general term that defines an algorithm for creating and managing liquidity. Instead of paying fees to portfolio managers to rebalance the users' portfolio, they collect fees from traders, who rebalance their portfolio. Users can earn returns by providing liquidity or as a trader swap between any assets in the global liquidity pool. “

Buying and Selling Balancer

