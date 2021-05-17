Ballast Inc. Has $10.56 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,836 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 5.1% of Ballast Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $23,346,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,621,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,731,526,000 after purchasing an additional 802,832 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,575,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,018,000 after buying an additional 269,202 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,336,000 after buying an additional 257,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 228,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,152,000 after purchasing an additional 210,435 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 34,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $171.69 and a 12-month high of $263.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

