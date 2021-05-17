Ballast Inc. Has $5.78 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Ballast Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,403 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 2.8% of Ballast Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWD. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 131.6% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $160.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,875. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $107.97 and a one year high of $163.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $156.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.46.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.