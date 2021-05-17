Banano (BAN) Trading Up 8.2% This Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded up 17.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0451 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges. Banano has a total market capitalization of $56.20 million and $1.13 million worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Banano has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Banano alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00088821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $205.08 or 0.00459766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00085627 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022501 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,252 coins and its circulating supply is 1,244,883,907 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano . The official website for Banano is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Banano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Banano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.