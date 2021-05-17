Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 216.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
BLX traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,474. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.
