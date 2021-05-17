Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to $48.00

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 216.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A to a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

BLX traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company had a trading volume of 656 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,474. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $21.96 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 420,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 304,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 27,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A by 315.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 39,037 shares during the period. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; financial guarantee contracts, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets, as well as co-financing arrangements, underwriting of syndicated credit facilities, structured trade financing in the form of factoring and vendor financing, and financial leasing.

