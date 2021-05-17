Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV traded down $0.58 on Monday, reaching $29.90. 15,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,566. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97. Bancroft Fund has a twelve month low of $21.50 and a twelve month high of $36.33.

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $40,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,918.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

