Band Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $110.39 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 16th. One Band Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $12.88 or 0.00029731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 28.4% lower against the dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $263.94 million and $110.39 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00084643 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003646 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.87 or 0.00020477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Cube (AUTO) traded up 101,762.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $494.39 or 0.01141264 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.40 or 0.00114042 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

BAND is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol . The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

