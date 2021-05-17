Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Lakeview Capital Partners LLC

Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.9% of Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $460,341,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $194,013,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Bank of America by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $42.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $361.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.07 and a one year high of $42.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $33.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

