Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,666 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,340,000. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 9,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 145,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,681,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,893,000 after buying an additional 450,740 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $363.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.37. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.49%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.26.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

