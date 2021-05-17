Bank of America Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Equities researchers at Bank of America began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

AGL opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

