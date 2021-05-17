Bankwell Financial Group (BWFG) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ: BWFG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/10/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/10/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 5/7/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “
- 5/4/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $32.00.
- 5/4/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at Boenning Scattergood from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/28/2021 – Bankwell Financial Group was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.
NASDAQ:BWFG traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $28.23. 323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,713. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day moving average of $22.36. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $30.00.
Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, Director Todd Lampert sold 5,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $161,380.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,778. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher R. Gruseke purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $109,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,299 shares of company stock valued at $142,835. Corporate insiders own 16.58% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 159.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares in the last quarter. 49.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
