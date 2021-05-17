Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.35

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.35 and last traded at $7.35, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.24 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Barloworld Limited distributes products that provide integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions in South Africa, Europe, and Russia. The company operates through Equipment and Handling, and Automotive and Logistics segments. It offers short-term vehicle rental services; long-term leasing and fleet management services; insurance products; aftermarket service, including parts sales; and salvage management solution.

