Basic Attention Token (BAT) 24-Hour Volume Tops $407.55 Million

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 17th. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $407.55 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00002449 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00086122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.09 or 0.00022584 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.88 or 0.01320505 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00064047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00117197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

About Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495,931,132 coins. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Basic Attention Token is an Ethereum-based token that can be used to obtain a variety of advertising and attention-based services on the Brave platform, a new Blockchain based digital advertising system. User attention is privately monitored in the Brave browser and publishers are rewarded accordingly with BATs. Users also get a share of BATs for participating. “

Basic Attention Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basic Attention Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

