BASIC (BASIC) Price Tops $0.0061 on Exchanges

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, BASIC has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $30.43 million and $1.05 million worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BASIC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.37 or 0.00084788 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003831 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00022288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $571.06 or 0.01295545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.36 or 0.00064338 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00116207 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC (BASIC) is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 4,965,151,055 coins. BASIC’s official website is basic.finance . BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BASIC is medium.com/thebasic

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

BASIC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BASIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BASIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BASIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.