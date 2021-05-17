Bata (BTA) Price Tops $0.0195 on Exchanges

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last week, Bata has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. One Bata coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Bata has a total market capitalization of $98,773.81 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $275.54 or 0.00630795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007555 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00009996 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (CRYPTO:BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official message board is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

