Beacon Market Capitalization Tops $3.24 Million (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, Beacon has traded 31.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a market cap of $3.24 million and $108.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.82 or 0.00004108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00033247 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001247 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001625 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003724 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 80.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

Beacon (BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.