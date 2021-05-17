Beacon Securities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Research analysts at Beacon Securities increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinross Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.60.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $10.50 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.57.

NYSE:KGC opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 187.5% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 96.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,002 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the first quarter valued at $48,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

