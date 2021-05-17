Beacon Securities Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geodrill in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

GEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$3.00 price target (up previously from C$2.75) on shares of Geodrill in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$106.78 million and a P/E ratio of 11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.55. Geodrill has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.76.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$32.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.88 million.

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 98,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.95, for a total transaction of C$192,329.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,428,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,490,474.89. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,600 shares of company stock worth $219,361.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Geodrill’s payout ratio is presently 9.76%.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, diamond core, deep directional drilling, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water borehole drilling services.

