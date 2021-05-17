Beam 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $39.60 Million (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. During the last week, Beam has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00003064 BTC on major exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $118.09 million and $39.60 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000893 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 31.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 26.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 88,209,280 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

